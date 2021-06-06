Bay Springs man killed in fatal crash on I-59 south of state line

PEARL RIVER, Miss. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police have identified the driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash on Interstate 59.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, just south of the Mississippi state line in St. Tammany Parish.

The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Travis Ledale House of Bay Springs, Miss., when his 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis ran off the road while traveling southbound on I-59.

The car reportedly veered into the right lane before heading down an embankment and eventually hitting a tree on the driver’s side.

The driver was properly restrained, but sustained fatal injuries during the crash.