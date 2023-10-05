SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A fundraiser that benefits local first responders will be held at a Shreveport brewery in mid-October.

The third annual Battle of the Bags: First Responders Cornhole Tournament is being held at the Seventh Tap Brewing Project on Oct. 12. The event raises money for first responders and organizations that support them.

Are you an active or retired member of a fire department, police, EMS, healthcare, or the military? If so, you don’t want to miss this cornhole competition!

The event is held to raise funds that support the Shreveport Bomb Squad, Every Warrior Network, Bossier Citizen K9 Task Force, and Operation Bright Holiday at Barksdale AFB.

The cost is $50 per team or $25 per person. Individuals will be assigned a teammate on the night of the event. All payments will be taken at check-in.

To register for the event, click here. Or if you’re a procrastinator, you can always get registered at check-in on the day of the event.

But whether you register in advance or on the day of the event, know that 100% of the registration fees support local bomb squads.

Colby Miller is the co-owner of the Seventh Tap Brewing Project, and he’s a Bossier City Firefighter. He said the brewery had a great time hosting the Battle of the Bags last year. The 2022 event raised over five thousand dollars for area first responders, and Miller said the brewery is excited to see the event return for the third year.

Check-in will begin at 4 p.m., and begs will start to fly at 5:30 p.m. The top three times will receive prizes, and the first 30 teams that sign up will receive complimentary drink tickets.

Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 at the event. Prizes include:

branded Coca-Cola Cornhole Boards

a Margaritaville prize pack

Eight Mudbug Hockey Tickets and one set of cornhole boards

Four 2024 Texas Rangers Tickets plus an autographed baseball signed by Rangers shortstop Josh Smith

LA Tech, and ULM game tickets

autographed basketball from LSU Tiger Women’s Head Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey.

For more information about Battle of the Bags, click here.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.