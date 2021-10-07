Baton Rouge’s The 13th Gate ranks third in nation’s scariest haunted attractions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 13th Gate has ranked third in the top scariest haunted attractions in the nation.

The Queen of Haunts said The 13th Gate earned a high ranking in the top “TERRORific Haunts” of the year since the Baton Rouge-based attraction takes it “a thousand notches” further as thrill-seekers navigate through 13 fear-inducing realms.

The 13th Gate promotes and prides itself on the attraction’s “extreme ultra-realism,” guaranteeing a scare from anyone who steps inside.

NETHERWORLD in Atlanta ranked second and Edge of Hell in Kansas City took first place on the list.