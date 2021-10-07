Baton Rouge’s The 13th Gate ranks third in nation’s scariest haunted attractions

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of The 13th Gate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The 13th Gate has ranked third in the top scariest haunted attractions in the nation.

The Queen of Haunts said The 13th Gate earned a high ranking in the top “TERRORific Haunts” of the year since the Baton Rouge-based attraction takes it “a thousand notches” further as thrill-seekers navigate through 13 fear-inducing realms.

The 13th Gate promotes and prides itself on the attraction’s “extreme ultra-realism,” guaranteeing a scare from anyone who steps inside.

NETHERWORLD in Atlanta ranked second and Edge of Hell in Kansas City took first place on the list.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News