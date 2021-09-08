Baton Rouge Zoo announces death of 20-month-old giraffe

Burreaux (Courtesy Baton Rouge Zoo)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Zoo has announced the death of Burreaux, a 20-month-old giraffe.

According to the zoo, veterinary staff took measures to stabilize the giraffe after he suddenly developed a severe cough and overall agitation. Symptoms started on Tuesday, Sept. 7. The veterinary team reached out to other professionals in the United States seeking a possible diagnosis, but other veterinarians hadn’t experienced those symptoms in their giraffes.

Burreaux’s health failed to improve and died at 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 8.

The giraffe was born at the zoo on December 25, 2019. Burreaux was the first giraffe successfully born at the Baton Rouge Zoo since 2001. 

