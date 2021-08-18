Baton Rouge top educational leaders reflect on Black leadership at critical institutions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge’s top educational leaders are spreading one message, advancing education in the parish.

Tuesday, East Baton Rouge Public Schools Superintendent Sito Narcisse along with the Chancellors of Southern, LSU and Baton Rouge Community College got candid with the topic, ‘Education on the rise.’



“We care about advancing our students,” said LSU President Dr. William Tate.

The panel discussion allowed the leaders to share their stories, highlight opportunities in education, and reflect on the fact that these critical institutions are simultaneously led by African American men for the first time in history.

“The potential that Baton Rouge has and what we see the work that can happen between districts and secondary schools,” said Narcisse.

Since taking on their roles, they said they are observing the community with hopes to make change.



“We also talked about what we can bring to help shape and design with the community or the village as I say to help us accomplish those things and how does it impact our communities,” said Narcisse.



“Engaging our students, engaging our communities providing pathways for young people to be successful,” said Chancellor of Baton Rouge Community College Dr. Willie Smith



“We want to bring our resources together so everyone in this community has an opportunity to advance their education,” said Tate.



All four men called the panel a humbling experience being able to sit alongside other Black men who share the same passion for education and leadership.



“I never thought I would be a part of a group where I actually worked in a city where everyone were black males leading,” said Narcisse.

“You don’t normally see this kind of leadership across the state or the country,” said Smith.

“We’re standing on the shoulder of those who came before us,” said Tate.