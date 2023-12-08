BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Biden administration announced that $8.2 billion was granted to fund 10 new high-speed rail projects across the country.

According to a release, the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) gave $8.2 billion for railroad and corridor planning projects across the country.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law gave us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to think smart and think big about the future of rail in America, and we are taking full advantage of the resources we have to advance world-class passenger rail services nationwide,” said FRA Administrator Amit Bose.

“Today’s announcement is another step forward as we advance transformative projects that will carry Americans for decades to come and provide them with convenient, climate-friendly alternatives to congested roads and airports,” Bose continued. “We’re thinking about the future too with comprehensive and systematic planning efforts to transform the U.S. intercity passenger rail network now and in the years to come.”

Baton Rouge-New Orleans is listed as one of the proposed corridors. A rail system will be implemented to allow passengers to travel between Baton Rouge to New Orleans. The railroad would travel along the same corridor that was created in 1969. Up to $500,000 was granted in funding for this project.

“Thrilled to see more Infrastructure Law funding coming to Louisiana to improve our railroads. We are connecting the I-20 corridor with Atlanta and Dallas, the Gulf Coast at large, and the Capital Region to the Crescent City,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy. “These tracks will bring new interstate commerce opportunities for Louisiana families to grow and thrive.”

