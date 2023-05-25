BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A U-High senior is missing in the Bahamas after they went overboard Wednesday night, LSU officials said.

The student, who has not yet been identified, has not been found but authorities are searching for them, according to LSU. Officials also said multiple seniors from different schools were on a trip to Atlantis, which U-High did not sanction.

Counselors will be available for students and teachers. The school began a prayer vigil for the students at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

This is a developing story. BRProud has contacted the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas for more information.