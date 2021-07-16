Baton Rouge restaurant owner sentenced 24 months in federal prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge restaurant owner was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison after violating the terms of his supervised release.

In 2017 41-year-old Adrian C. Hammond, Jr. was convicted of bank fraud, money laundering, and obstructing IRS codes, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Ellison C. Travis. Hammond’s convictions came from two money laundering schemes, one of those involving his restaurant, Boil & Roux Kitchen, LLC.

Hammond was sentenced to a year and one day in federal prison in 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. After his release from prison in 2019, the court ordered Hammond to three years of supervised release.

On July 15, 2021, the court found that Hammond violated the terms of that release when he failed to report an arrest to his probation officer. Hammond was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department in March after an alleged DWI, reckless driving, and other offenses. Court documents reported he failed to submit to court-ordered drug tests.