GEORGIA (BRPROUD)— Baton Rouge rapper Boosie, also known as Lil Boosie and Boosie Badazz, reportedly had a run-in with authorities in Georgia, Wednesday (July 13) morning.

The star, whose real name is Torence Ivy Hatch, was approached by law enforcement officials during a traffic stop, TMZ reports.

The news website goes on to say the incident “threw him into a rage,” which was recorded on body cam footage.

Authorities say Boosie was a passenger in a black Cadillac SUV with a 19-year-old man named De’Shun Lawrence when they were stopped for their vehicle’s heavy window tint and concealed tags.

TMZ reports that the police smelled marijuana coming from the SUV, so they searched it and discovered a large bag of cash and a bag of weed.

It was after this that the officials reportedly cuffed both men and Boosie allegedly lost his temper.

TMZ says the rapper, “barked at the officers, telling them he was only living in rural Georgia to get AWAY from police activity and he was a lover, not a fighter. He then fumed about the nearly 6 years he lost in prison — before being found innocent — and promised to raise hell … be it with his fists, his spit or legit legal action.”

Eventually, Lawrence told police the weed belonged to him and not to Boosie, which led to the rapper’s release and a citation for his teenage companion.

The 39-year-old star has a long history with the law.

In 2009, he was sentenced to four years in prison on drug and gun charges, and in 2010, Boosie was indicted on first-degree murder charges, which led to a sentence of ten years.

But after serving 5 years in prison, Boosie was released early in March of 2014.

Boosie grew up in Old South Baton Rouge on West Garfield Street and began his rap career in the late 1990’s.