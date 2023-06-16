SAN DIEGO, CALIF. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana rapper Torrence Hatch Jr., better known as Boosie, was arrested in San Diego on Wednesday afternoon, according to TMZ.

TMZ reported that a San Diego County District Attorney told them Hatch was in court for a pending gun charge from May. The case was dismissed, and federal agents outside of the courtroom arrested Hatch.

TMZ reports that Hatch was involved in a traffic stop when San Diego authorities found two handguns. According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Hatch was in jail for a total of six hours before bonding out for $50,000.

Before these two run-ins, Hatch was arrested last July in Georgia after authorities allegedly smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to the outlet, no further details were released.

