BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The capital area is getting ready for its 15th annual Pride Fest, which is set to take place Saturday, June 24 in downtown Baton Rouge.

This year’s theme is, “Proud To Be Me in 2023,” and attendees will enjoy an afternoon of fun led by Carson Kresley, from the original cast of “Queer Eye.” There will also be appearances by “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” alum Kennedy Davenport and Jasmin Masters.

Guests will have access to the event’s Rainbow Bazar, which is a community resource fair. In addition to this, they’ll be free to browse items at the fourth annual makers market, dubbed the Queerative Market.

The event will also include:

Drag Queen Story Time with local drag performers reading books on inclusion and anti-bullying

Music performed by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra

Entertainment by Theater Baton Rouge

Blessing of Relationships ceremonies

Free HIV testing

The festivities will be hosted by the Raising Canes River Center Exhibition Halls, River View Room, and Galleria from noon until 7 p.m.

Dr. Bobbi Wisekal, President and Chair of Baton Rouge Pride, extended an invitation to the entire city saying, “As always, Baton Rouge Pride Fest is a place for everyone to be authentic to who they are in a family-friendly atmosphere.”

Wisekal added, “But we also want everyone who attends to remember what pride stands for, especially in our current political climate. We need to aim for everyone to feel safe and be who they are every single day and not just for the few hours we can provide them in the safety and security of Baton Rouge Pride.”

The event is sponsored by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and everyone who attends is encouraged to be tested.

Visit www.brpride.org for more information.