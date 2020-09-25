Baton Rouge police officer placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul released a statement on Sept. 24 about an officer who was placed on administrative leave for using racist, sexist, insulting, and other offensive and insensitive language.

“The comments in the complaint are disturbing, to say the least, and are unacceptable under any circumstance. This information was presented to me and I immediately directed our Internal Affairs Commander to initiate an investigation. The accused officer was immediately placed on administrative leave,” said Chief Officer Murphy Paul.

An investigation is currently underway to verify that the comments made were in fact from the accused officer.

“As your chief, I would like to conclude this investigation expeditiously, but our investigative timelines are governed by the Law Enforcement Bill of Rights, LSR 40:2531. Per this law, the accused officer is granted up to thirty day to secure counsel before being questioned,” said Paul.

Mayor Sharron Weston Broome commented on the incident.

“I am appalled at what I have read about the “racist rants” attributed to a Baton Rouge police officer. I know that Chief Paul acted swiftly to place the officer accused of making these racist comments on administrative leave. If the investigation determines that he is the one who made the remarks, he should be fired immediately. There is absolutely no place for that, and I will not tolerate it,” said Broome.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this as we receive information.

