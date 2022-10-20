BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department attempted to stop a vehicle on Wednesday evening.

The attempt was made in the 4600 block of Shelley St at approximately 5:30 p.m.

BRPD said, “The vehicle that was attempting to be stopped disregarded the officers efforts and began to flee.”

What followed was a pursuit and two separate crashes.

“The driver of the fleeing vehicle continued to elude police and was later involved in a single vehicle crash,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The second crash involved the BRPD officer who was trying to stop the fleeing driver.

The BRPD officer and driver of the fleeing vehicle were hurt in the respective crashes.

“The officer sustained minor injuries and the driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The investigation into this attempted traffic stop, pursuit and crash remains open.