BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A local nonprofit is lending a helping hand to Baton Rouge area high school students who want to become successful business owners and community leaders.

Known for its dedication to community development, the Urban Restoration Enhancement Corporation (UREC) is focusing on assisting goal-oriented Capital area youths by means of its 2022 IGNITE Entrepreneurship & ACT Prep Institute.

The nearly seven-week-long program is completely free of cost and provides students with interactive sessions designed to teach them a host of valuable skills.

Educators will provide participating students with courses on ACT preparation, entrepreneurship training, and financial literacy.

Each student who successfully completes the program will earn a stipend in addition to Micro-Enterprise credentials.

The courses will be held this summer, from June 14 until July 30. Class hours will be Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. weekly.

Click here to submit an online application.

As an initiative of UREC’s College & Career Ready 21st Century Learning Center, the 2022 IGNITE Entrepreneurship & ACT Prep Institute has been made possible by a number of local organizations.

Supporters include Southern University’s College of Business, Huey & Angelina Wilson Foundation, Capital One, City of Baton Rouge, and ReCast of Greater Baton Rouge.