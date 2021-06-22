Baton Rouge mother speaks out after autopsy photos of her son are released

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Eight years after the death of her son, Casa Robinson Bean speaks out about what the family hopes to accomplish.

A 2013 Baton Rouge Police Report states that officers conducted a search warrant at the Flag Street home. The report says Robinson complained of difficulty breathing, and when EMS arrived, they could not clear his airway.

The East Baton Rouge Parish coroner ruled the death as asphyxiation.

But the family’s attorney says the autopsy photos tell a different story. The images are too graphic to show but depict “blunt force injuries of facial region of head, of neck, and shoulders, and chest, and lof left arm, and left leg,” according to the forensic pathologist’s report.

The police report does not mention Bean, but she says that she was there when the raid happened. “When Dontrunner crawled to the door he kinda threw himself against the back of the door and I saw him and he was bloody. I like, I kinda stood a minute and then and then he like mama helped me, I can’t breathe,” said Bean.

Bean says the family is seeking justice for her son, “That was plain murder. You just don’t do people that. You just don’t, and my son did not deserve that. He did not deserve that. He was a good kid.”

She says the family wants to see the officers involved charged, “protect and serve not protect and kill, because we have some good cops out here… for eight years how y’all lay down at night, knowing that y’all did that?”