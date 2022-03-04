KISATCHIE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported crash involving an SUV on Thursday night.

Deputies arrived at the crash scene a little after 9 p.m. on La. Hwy 117.



Images courtesy of Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office

“Deputies say 36-year-old Eric Citizen of Baton Rouge, La. was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban traveling southbound on La. Hwy 117 near the Jerry Boles Road, when for reasons still under investigation left the roadway on the left side traveling down an embankment striking several trees,” according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

There were three people in the SUV when the crash took place in the vicinity of Jerry Boles Rd.

Deranesha Walker, 25, of, Texas, and a one-year-old were in the vehicle with Eric Citizen.

NPSO says, “The infant was restrained in a child passenger seat.”

The baby, Citizen and Walker were all taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Louisiana State Police and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS assisted the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office at the crash scene.