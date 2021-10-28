Baton Rouge library announces workshop for lovers of trains

BATON ROUGE, La, (BRROUD) — The Jones Creek Regional Branch Library will host a Train Day workshop on Saturday, October 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., located at 6222 Jones Creek Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70817. The event is free for everyone.

Visitors are required to wear a mask while in the building.

Presenters of the Train Day are Forrest Becht, and John and David Fortner. They will showcase multiple digital images of trains, railroads, various locations and the histories behind the historic trains.

Children and adults are encouraged to participate in Train Day.

Last year, 350 people came to Train Day at the Jones Creek Regional Library. To learn more about other library events, visit ebpl.com