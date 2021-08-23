Baton Rouge killer sentenced to life in prison without parole

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Kenneth Gleason is going to jail for a long time.

The District Attorney’s Office reports that “Gleason was sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.”

In April of this year, Gleason was found guilty of First Degree Murder in the death of Donald Smart.

Smart was killed on September 14, 2017 and Gleason was arrested five days later.

When asked about whether the death penalty was ever considered in this case, DA Moore says that the family did not want to pursue that level of punishment in this case.

Gleason will not remain in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is set to be transferred to the Department of Corrections.