Baton Rouge General alters visitation policy due to COVID-19 surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — Baton Rouge General is joining Our Lady of the Lake in altering its visitation policy due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The new policy takes effect immediately.

Baton Rouge General will allow one visitor per patient on most nursing units, including Labor & Delivery and the Emergency Room. One visitor is allowed to spend the night.

Designated visiting hours in the ICU and Behavioral Health Unit will remain the same, and one visitor will be allowed per patient. Overnight visitor will not be allowed in the ICU.

Only one visitor per patient will be allowed in the surgery waiting area.

Skilled Nursing visitation will remain by appointment only.

Visiting hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for the Baton Rouge General visitation policy.