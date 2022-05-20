BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge resident and 68-year-old swimmer, Dr. Herman Kelly Jr., competed in the 2022 National Senior Games presented by Humana in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The father was also selected as a Humana Game Changer, which recognizes athletes who exemplify healthy aging and provides encouragement, motivation, and inspiration for all seniors to start living healthy lifestyles.

Herman began swimming at 8-years-old in a segregated pool in Jacksonville, Florida and to his surprise became very good. Swimming is his passion and was a form of therapy for him when he lost his wife, Linda, to cancer.

Now he swims to raise money for cancer research and has raised so much that the Patient Advocate Foundation set up a scholarship in memory of his wife for a student who is cancer survivor.