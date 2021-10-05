Baton Rouge-based US Marshal dies after vehicle accident while on mission

WASHINGTON D.C. (BRPROUD) — A U.S. Marshal has died after receiving serious injuries in a vehicle accident.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 28 during a mission in Mississippi, according to U.S. Marshal officials. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Jared Keyworth was stationed in Baton Rouge, working in the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Investigative Operations Division. He was an 11-year USMS veteran, according to officials.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is deeply saddened by the loss of SI Keyworth. We are a close-knit family and Jared’s loss will be felt throughout the entire organization,” said USMS Director Ronald L. Davis. “This tragedy is a reminder of the inherent risks our men and women face on a daily basis.”