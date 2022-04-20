BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The economic development manager for Amazon shared a few updates on the new Amazon building coming to North Baton Rouge.

An Amazon facility in Baton Rouge will bring in one thousand full-time jobs to the area. Employees will receive a starting pay of $15 per hour and comprehensive benefits beginning on day one. Benefits include full medical, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) savings with a 50 percent company match, maternity leave, and access to Amazon Career Choice.

Amazon Career Choice is a program that gives employees a chance to earn certificates and degrees.

“So after you have been with the company for 90 days, Amazon will pay up to 100 percent of your tuition, your schooling fees for you to go back and get a certificate, get a two-year degree and pursue a career. The really fantastic thing about Career Choice is that it doesn’t have to be a career that’s going to keep you at Amazon,” said Jessica Breaux, economic development manager.

Breaux said Amazon is working hard to not only finish this project but to also help those in the community. She says Amazon is working diligently to make sure whoever is hired at Amazon will not only help the company’s future but better the future of the employees, their families, and the City of Baton Rouge.

Sources say the company will start hiring this summer and construction will be finished in early 2023.