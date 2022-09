Photo courtesy of the K104 Downs Law Friday Night Scoreboard Show

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the 2022 football season, Bastrop High School’s football team made history with their junior offensive guard, Zakejaia Wilson, becoming the first female football player in school history.

On September 9, 2022, the Rams will face Delhi Charter at 7 PM in Delhi, La.