BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bastrop Police Department, around 12:42 p.m., on Thursday, June 9, 2022, officers received a call from the Saxton Arms Apartments, located on Ogden Street, about a person struck by a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found the victim who got struck by a vehicle.

Devaudre Campbell

Authorities transported the victim to the Morehouse General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Bastrop Police Department arrested 21-year-old Devaudre Campbell of Bastrop. Police charged Campbell with Second Degree Homicide.

The Bastrop Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family. Bastrop Police Department Facebook