YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Police and family members are asking for the public’s help in locating a Youngsville teenager missing since Saturday evening.

Javion Batiste was last heard from at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen wearing red basketball shorts and a white t-shirt, and drives a 2000 Buick Regal with the license plate 203 FOZ, and visible damage to the front bumper on the passenger’s side.

Family members say his phone was last pinged in New Iberia.

Anyone with information on Javion’s whereabouts is asked to contact his mother, Nichole Jagneaux, on her Facebook page.