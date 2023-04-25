UPDATE (04/24/2023) — On Monday, April 24, 2023, at 3:49 PM, the Monroe Police Department was able to confirm that the person recovered from the river on April 22, 2023, was the person who fell into the river on April 17, 2023. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

UPDATE (04/24/2023): On Monday, April 24, 2023, Detective James Schmidt confirmed that a body was recovered but did not confirm that it was the body of the possible drowning. This story is developing and we will keep you updated when we receive more information.

UPDATE (04/18/2023): On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Detective James Schmidt confirmed that the search remains ongoing for the individual who was last seen in the Ouachita River. As of now, there are no new updates about the search.

UPDATE (04/17/2023; 12:40 PM): According to Detective Schmidt of the Monroe Police Department, it was confirmed that a witness called authorities and mentioned that they saw a male in the river. The witness also advised authorities that they heard the male call for help. Officials also mentioned that the witness saw the male go down in the river and never came back up.

First responders are currently on the scene conducting an active search for the individual. KTVE is currently on the scene gathering more information.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Monday, April 17, 2023, officials of the Monroe Police Department and other authorities of the Ouachita Parish area were dispatched to South Grand Street on the Ouachita River. KTVE is on the scene and gathering more information.

