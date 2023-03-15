BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Legislative Auditor conducted an analysis of the Louisiana State Board of Optometry Examiners Board’s records from January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, and claimed to have found several areas of concern, including one that may indicate a breach of state law.

According to the auditor’s March 13, 2023 report, for the second year in a row, the board failed to establish adequate controls over non-payroll disbursements, bank reconciliations or collections.

Auditors also claimed that for the second consecutive year, the board lacked appropriate documentation for its 2021 budget, as well as written policies and procedures for its primary financial and business functions.

In their report, auditors highlighted a potential violation of Louisiana law on the part of the board, saying that it allowed a private entity known as the Louisiana Optometry Association to use some of its resources, which may be a breach of state regulations.

A number of other issues were noted in the auditor’s report, including concerns that the board failed to create official contracts with three vendors who provided accounting, legal, and continuing education auditing services totaling $30,997 throughout 2021.

According to its website, the Louisiana State Board of Optometry Examiners is a part of the Department of Health and Hospitals and was created to regulate and insure the safe practice of optometry in the state of Louisiana.

Click here to view the auditor’s full report.