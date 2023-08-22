FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and the family of Ronald Greene will hold a news conference, calling for federal civil rights charges in the killing of Ronald Greene. According to reports, the news conference will take place at 11:30 AM central time.

On May 10, 2019, Greene died after an encounter with Louisiana State Police following a high-speed chase in Union Parish, La. Greene’s family was informed that the fatality was due to a car crash during the police chase.

Since his death, Greene’s family has filed a wrongful-death civil lawsuit against Louisiana State Police, seeking damages for payment for all medical and funeral expenses. Authorities maintained that the fatality was crash-related; however, a video was released two years after the incident showing troopers assaulting Greene before he died in their custody.

In April 2023, the five officers allegedly involved in the death of Greene pleaded not guilty to charges, and during that court date, some of the defendants’ lawyers motioned for bills of particulars. On June 23, 2023, The lawyers of the five officers made their arguments as to why they wanted the judge to drop the indictment charges. The defendants’ lawyers argued the state did not provide adequate particulars of what the accused officers did.

The state prosecutor informed the court the council could push play on the video and look at an expert’s report, which the District Attorney said it consisted of pictures frame by frame of the incident. The state prosecutor said that they are not surprised with the court date’s turnout. The state said the defense made technical and legal arguments; he also stated the law is what it is, and he cannot argue against it.

Attorney Mike Smalls said if the judge doesn’t rule to drop the charges, then they will keep going. According to reports, the judge has not decided on whether or not to drop the indictments.