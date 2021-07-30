Assumption Parish crash claims life of unrestrained driver, leaves another hospitalized

DONALDSONVILLE, La. — Shortly before 11 a.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 308, located about two miles south of LA Highway 943.

A man, identified as 32-year-old Kerry Howard of Thibodaux, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police investigations revealed that Howard was traveling north on LA 308 in a Chevrolet Caprice.

For unknown reasons, Howard’s car veered off the road while traveling on a curve. This caused him to overcorrect and cross the center line into the path of a Nissan Maxima.

Despite the driver of the Maxima’s efforts to avoid the crash, the cars collided head-on.

Howard was unrestrained when the crash occurred and suffered fatal injuries.

The unidentified driver of the Nissan was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and was transported to a local hospital for serious injuries.

A toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and will be submitted for testing.

