Aspen Dental to provide free dental care to veterans, spouses Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Aspen Dental is honoring veterans with its 7th annual free dental service day on Saturday.

Aspen Dental’s Day of Service recognizes Veteran’s Day nationwide with all its locations providing free dental care to veterans and their spouses and honoring their service. Significant others are also eligible for the event. Appointments must be scheduled in advance.

Aspen Dental’s Baton Rouge locations will begin the free day of service at 8 a.m. and stop at 1 p.m. The three locations are listed below.

13730 Millerville Greens Blvd. 1, Baton Rouge, La

2929 College Drive, Baton Rouge, La

119 South Airline Hwy, Gonzales, La

Veterans can schedule appointments by calling 1-(844)-277-3646 or visiting Aspen Dental’s website. This number can also be used to find other Aspen Dental locations.