Ascension Parish Public Schools recognizes 2020-21 Students of the Year

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – We now know the 2020-21 Students of the Year in Ascension Parish.

Ascension Parish Public Schools released a list of winners in fifth, eighth, and twelfth grades.

The 2020-21 Students of the Year are listed below:

Primary Students

FIFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

Kaylee Rae Harper, Bluff Ridge Primary School

Natasha Goldthorp, Bullion Primary School

Kendrick Lawrence, Jr., Central Primary School

Dylan Melancon, Duplessis Primary School

Mary Easterling, Dutchtown Primary School

Lailah Bennett, G.W. Carver Primary School

Laila Gail Rachal, Galvez Primary School

Londyn Turner, Gonzales Primary School

Jayden Cornell Bourgeois, Lake Elementary School

Madison Dotson, Lakeside Primary School

Rione Harvey, Lowery Elementary School

Luke Lyons, Oak Grove Primary School

Ayleen Irene Salazar, Pecan Grove Primary School

Reese Letellier Geraci, Prairieville Primary School

Brady Philip Hobbs, Sorrento Primary School

Jacob Clifford Brandt, Spanish Lake Primary School

Payton Cheatwood, St. Amant Primary School

Middle Students

EIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

Rachal Dixon, Bluff Middle School

Olivia Puccio, Central Middle School

Jacob Weber, Dutchtown Middle School

Dominic DeBenedetto, Galvez Middle School

Brooklyn Battle, Gonzales Middle School

Madelyn Kay Long, Lake Elementary School

Gavin Mitchell, Lowery Middle School

Miniya Sherry Malone, Prairieville Middle School

Hayden Hammond, St. Amant Middle School

High School Students

TWELFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

Joel Walker, Donaldsonville High School

Rachel Wong, Dutchtown High School

Kittyanna Walker, East Ascension High School

Sade Grace Foster, St. Amant High School

“It is always special when we can recognize and celebrate student accomplishments! We are so fortunate to enjoy working with a sea of outstanding students throughout Ascension’s schools, so being selected a Student of the Year in Ascension among so many superb students is truly a special honor and deserves loud applause,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “This prestigious recognition includes more than just academic accomplishments. It includes a student’s participation in school activities, community service, their commitment to pursuing excellence in every area of their life as well as their commitment to making life better for those around them. Congratulations to these students and their families! This will not be the last time you see their names for their accomplishments or their contribution to others.”

The accomplishments of these students will be acknowledged early next year.