Ascension Parish Public Schools recognizes 2020-21 Students of the Year

Louisiana

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

Ascension Parish Public Schools

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – We now know the 2020-21 Students of the Year in Ascension Parish.

Ascension Parish Public Schools released a list of winners in fifth, eighth, and twelfth grades.

The 2020-21 Students of the Year are listed below:

Primary Students

FIFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

  • Kaylee Rae Harper, Bluff Ridge Primary School
  • Natasha Goldthorp, Bullion Primary School
  • Kendrick Lawrence, Jr., Central Primary School
  • Dylan Melancon, Duplessis Primary School
  • Mary Easterling, Dutchtown Primary School
  • Lailah Bennett, G.W. Carver Primary School
  • Laila Gail Rachal, Galvez Primary School
  • Londyn Turner, Gonzales Primary School
  • Jayden Cornell Bourgeois, Lake Elementary School
  • Madison Dotson, Lakeside Primary School
  • Rione Harvey, Lowery Elementary School
  • Luke Lyons, Oak Grove Primary School
  • Ayleen Irene Salazar, Pecan Grove Primary School
  • Reese Letellier Geraci, Prairieville Primary School
  • Brady Philip Hobbs, Sorrento Primary School
  • Jacob Clifford Brandt, Spanish Lake Primary School
  • Payton Cheatwood, St. Amant Primary School

Middle Students

EIGHTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

  • Rachal Dixon, Bluff Middle School
  • Olivia Puccio, Central Middle School
  • Jacob Weber, Dutchtown Middle School
  • Dominic DeBenedetto, Galvez Middle School
  • Brooklyn Battle, Gonzales Middle School
  • Madelyn Kay Long, Lake Elementary School
  • Gavin Mitchell, Lowery Middle School
  • Miniya Sherry Malone, Prairieville Middle School
  • Hayden Hammond, St. Amant Middle School

High School Students

TWELFTH GRADE STUDENTS OF THE YEAR

  • Joel Walker, Donaldsonville High School
  • Rachel Wong, Dutchtown High School
  • Kittyanna Walker, East Ascension High School
  • Sade Grace Foster, St. Amant High School

“It is always special when we can recognize and celebrate student accomplishments! We are so fortunate to enjoy working with a sea of outstanding students throughout Ascension’s schools, so being selected a Student of the Year in Ascension among so many superb students is truly a special honor and deserves loud applause,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “This prestigious recognition includes more than just academic accomplishments. It includes a student’s participation in school activities, community service, their commitment to pursuing excellence in every area of their life as well as their commitment to making life better for those around them. Congratulations to these students and their families! This will not be the last time you see their names for their accomplishments or their contribution to others.”

The accomplishments of these students will be acknowledged early next year.

