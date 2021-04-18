Ascension Parish left with flooding after weekend full of rain

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Parts of Ascension Parish are facing high waters after a weekend of nonstop rainy weather.

According to Ascension resident, Rodney Purvis, the parking lot of Fred’s Bar on Port Vincent received around nine feet of water. The flooding mark in the area is eight feet.

Sunday morning on the Amite in Port Vincent. Water level is about the same as yesterday. pic.twitter.com/wEkALPbWLq — Joe Spadea (@JoeSpadea) April 18, 2021

“The last time this happened was in 2019, it was 8.77, back in May of 2019″ Purvis says. “Sometimes you live on part of the river, sometimes you live in it. Right now you’re in it.”

High water still a major issue along the Amite in Port Vincent. pic.twitter.com/LHFZCVLF13 — Joe Spadea (@JoeSpadea) April 18, 2021

Residents say flooding in the area is not common after a rainy day, however they learned to prepare for any high water after the floods of 2016.

“I kayaked out today. I’m not staying there tonight I have work in the morning,” Purvis says.

Businesses around the area are already seeing water levels decrease after receiving some sun on Sunday.

They expect the flooding to clear out by the end of the week.

“It’s leveled out now,” Purvis says “This is part of Louisiana.”