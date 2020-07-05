Ascension Parish leaders issue joint statement encouraging Ascension residents to wear masks

GONZALES, La. (BrProud) — Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment recently announced that the Parish strongly encourages people to wear face masks or face coverings when out in public, but leaders will not make them mandatory in Ascension Parish.

“I have conferred with Parish leaders, and we all concur that we must act to counter the recent rise of infections in Ascension Parish,” said Cointment. “We agree that we will not mandate the wearing of masks, but we certainly strongly encourage it.”

Parish officials held a join conference call where leaders expressed the believe that the rules and guidelines set by the Gov. John Bel Edwards are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“Businesses, churches, and others can require people to wear masks before entering their establishments,” said Cointment. “This accomplishes the same thing without the force of law.”

Ascension leaders believe that enforcing a mandate on masks is difficult and not as effective as having people voluntarily wear them. The leaders do agree that by wearing masks and social distancing, businesses can remain open and economic activity can continue to rebound.

“Remember: when I wear a mask, I protect you,” said Cointment. “And when you wear a mask, you protect me.”