GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A nonprofit in Ascension Parish says it’s overwhelmed by the number of individuals who are calling to ask for help in finding a warm place to stay during the cold winter nights.

Heaven’s Care is the small organization that links people in need with temporary lodging on cold evenings and the nonprofit says it’s nearly on the verge of running out of funding for this program.

So, it’s turning to the public for assistance.

In a Tuesday, November 15 news release, the group says, “Heaven’s Care has been receiving call after call for shelter assistance. Unfortunately, as a small non-profit organization we are at the point of exhausting all available funds. On an average cold night homeless are placed in what’s called non congregate shelters which is another terminology for hotels and motels.”

It asks members of the community who are able to consider donating as little as $5 or as much as $500 to the effort, saying, “This community, the individuals and families that we serve, most of the time they’re treated as they’re invisible and the only times they’re not treated as they’re invisible is when they’re reminded they’re not welcome here. So you need people who understand that array of feelings to do that engagement and that motivation.”

Heaven’s Care says donations can be made via Paypal: https://nam11.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/GetUrlReputation

Or via Venmo: @Heavens-Care