ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Many people who’ve attended any sort of summer camp retain fond memories of the program.

They often remember camp as a place where they learned new skills and made new friends.

These kinds of programs can be especially beneficial to individuals with disabilities, and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1,122,487 adults in Louisiana have a disability.

Thankfully, the state has a host of summer camps that are specifically designed to help individuals with disabilities try new experiences, gain self-confidence, and even increase their personal independence in a safe and fun environment.

One such camp scheduled a “Special Tuesday” meetup with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) and based on pictures from the event, both camp participants and deputies thoroughly enjoyed the event.

In fact, a post on the APSO’s official Facebook page said, “These summer camp participants certainly helped add a little extra sunshine to our day… It seems our deputies might have been having a bit more fun than the actual camp-goers lol.”

Image Credit: APSO

Image Credit: APSO

Click here for more information about summer camps in Louisiana.