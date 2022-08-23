ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a Port Barre, La. woman who is wanted for alleged cruelty to animals.

Stacey Ozenne Comeaux, 48, of Port Barre, faces one count of cruelty to animals.

According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to a veterinary clinic located at the 14700 block of Hwy 190 in Opelousas in regards to an animal cruelty complaint.

Deputies learned that a pet rescuer was tagged in a Facebook post regarding an animal that was left to die on a property in Port Barre. That property was occupied by Comeaux, according to authorities.

When the pet rescuer arrived at the property, a Doberman Pinscher was found leashed and laying in a bush covered in fleas, ants, and maggots. It was also reported that the dog could not walk, or keep its head up, and the ribs were visible through the skin.

After being transported to the veterinary clinic, the dog later died due to its illness.

On Aug. 19, contact was made with Comeaux who said that she was out of the state and would not return home until Aug. 20. According to authorities, she was advised to contact deputies when she returned home.

Around 3 p.m. on Aug. 20, deputies attempted to contact Comeaux again but were unable to reestablish contact. At this time, the warrant for her arrest was issued.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Comeaux is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.