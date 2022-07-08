AMITE, La. (BRPROUD) — In April of this year, the Amite Police Department asked the public to keep an eye out for 59-year-old Angela Stearns.

Almost three months after that request went out, detectives believe they have found the remains of the missing woman.

Last month, the police department received a tip that human remains could possibly be found under a home.

Detectives made their way to the home which was located in the 300 block of South Third St.

“Once detectives made entry into the unoccupied residence, they observed the floor had been replaced recently,” according to the Amite Police Department.

APD says that the floor was removed and detectives then dug into the ground.

That is when detectives discovered the possible remains of Angela Stearns.

The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office is working to confirm the identity of the human remains.

The 59-year-old had been missing for more than a year when her suspected remains were discovered under the home.

Joanna Phelps, 39, of Amite was arrested and taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Phelps remains behind bars and is charged with Principle to First Degree Murder and Failure to report the Commission of Certain Felonies.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Department and Louisiana Search and Rescue assisted the Amite City Police Department on this case.

