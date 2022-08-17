MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —On August 15, 2022, shortly before 10:30 AM, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on the 2600 block of Railroad Avenue in reference to a stabbing. During their investigation, officers discovered that an argument between two individuals took place where Jeron Wade allegedly pulled a knife, stabbing the victim.

According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died in the early morning of August 16, 2022. Wade was located in the area shortly after the altercation and has been charged with Second-Degree Murder.