BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — More than 80,500 names of unclaimed property owners will be listed in local newspapers across Louisiana.

The Louisiana Treasury announced Monday that the goal is to connect residents with money the Treasury received in the past year. To find the list of names, residents should check the Legal Notices section in local newspapers on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Residents can also visit LaCashClaim.org for a faster claims process.

Unclaimed property is lost or forgotten money from sources including:

bank accounts.

stocks.

bonds.

securities.

insurance proceeds.

According to the Treasury, businesses must report unclaimed property to them, and owners might not be aware when property needs to be returned to them.

“We are committed to reuniting residents with their rightful assets. The publication of these names is a crucial step in the process, and we encourage everyone to take a moment to check for their name in their local newspaper,” said State Treasurer John M. Schroder.

