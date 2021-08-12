Another staffer in the governor’s office tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — COVID-19 continues to tear through the governor’s office.

Another staffer with the Office of Governor John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19.

That makes seven staffers who have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor’s office released this statement with details below:

A member of the Governor’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee has been working offsite, and no other employees were exposed. The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health. The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.