BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning.

The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.

She had been working at Louisiana State Penitentiary since October 2021 and resigned from her position before her arrest, according to DPSC.

Plessy was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Prison on charges of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing.