BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A priest who served St. Helena Catholic Church in Amite died Wednesday, Aug. 2 in a car accident.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge issued a statement about the passing of the Rev. Mark Beard on Wednesday evening.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, they responded to a fatal crash on Interstate 55 in Pike County.

62-year-old Reverend Mark Beard

An investigation revealed that 62-year-old Mark Beard was headed south on the interstate in a Ford Explorer when it left the road, collided with a concrete culvert, and flipped over. Beard reportedly suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Bishop Michael G. Duca “asks for prayers for Fr. Beard and his family, parishioners, and friends who mourn his loss.”

The crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories