NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The first round of payments in the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana’s Guaranteed Monthly Income program is set to be released Monday, Dec. 4.

According to the ACLU, the GMI program is designed to provide financial support to individuals who have been impacted by racist policing, mass incarceration and the criminalization of poverty.

GMI is said to be the first program of its kind to deliver cash relief to families experiencing or have experienced police violence and harassment. It is the outcome of the ACLU’s Truth and Reconciliation Project, made for redistribution of funds from the descendants of enslavers to those impacted by the oppression.

In the program’s start, 12 individuals received $1,000 a month for a year.

The program also provides free counseling, career support and financial literacy workshops.

“Through this program of Minimum Guaranteed Income for some victims of racist policing, we hope to promote justice and to give others like us some ideas on how they might help as well,” said Truth and Reconciliation Project funder Deacon Leroy Close.

According to members of the ACLU, everyone involved has participated in Louisiana’s Justice Lab, a program seeking justice for the victims of racist policing through litigation and publishing community member narratives.

“Witnessing the transformative power it holds and the resilience it ignites within participants to continue dreaming is not just inspiring, but a testament to the importance of initiatives like this one that address historical harm through the radical redistribution of resources,” said Truth and Reconciliation project manager Melody Parker.

Funding for the program is provided by a $1 million commitment from Leroy and Gracie Close, descendent of the Springs and White families in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Their participation is driven by their support of reparative justice programs that empower the transfer of wealth to Black people.

