CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for a 19-month-old that was reported missing from the Crowley Department of Children and Family Services.

Authorities say the child, Liam, was taken by his non-custodial mother, Savannah James. James is a white female, approximately 100 lbs., with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Liam James is a 19-month-old, white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 2 ft. tall and weights approximately 30 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, plaid shorts, blue sandals, and a bandana baby bib.

Savannah was last seen driving a 2003 Silver Dodge Caravan with Louisiana license 831CPW.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or call 911.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts