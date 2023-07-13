LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette City Council learned of an introductory ordinance to regulate short-term rentals within single-family residential neighborhoods.

There are two proposed options on the city council agenda. One proposal is to ban such rentals which would include Airbnb and similar rental properties in single-family residential neighborhoods. The second proposed ordinance allows rentals such properties but not short-term one-room rentals.

One of the organizers of the Lafayette Short-Term Rental Alliance, Mike Bass said the alliance has been around for a few years. The alliance consists of Airbnb operators who try to act responsibly. He said they create with best practices and work to let new Airbnb owners know some of the do’s and don’ts.

“We always said we are okay with rules; let the good operators follow them but on top of that just ban them seems like putting the cart before the horse sort of thing,” Bass added.

As an Airbnb property owner, Bass knows the choices are on the table. Bass explains given no other choices, he would have to go with the lesser of the two evils which is the option to operate but rent out the entire house.

Single-room rentals would not be allowed.

“The other one would ban Airbnb’s in RS-1 which is like 70% of the city and I think that is going too far.”

Bass goes on to say both proposals come with a ton of requirements, restrictions and rules

“We’re not in love with either of these ordinances. Before we had no rules and now we’ve gone way on the other side. We’ve gone too far the other way,” Bass added.

Bass said he rents out an entire home and not solely a room. Admittedly, the second option keeps them in business. Bass realizes that won’t be the case for everyone.

“An older retired lady said that she and her husband rent out a room,” Bass said. “They don’t make a lot of money but it pays their insurance. Someone like that wouldn’t be able to do that any more, if you can’t rent out guest rooms.”

