AG Landry responds to the possibility of LSU students having to get COVID-19 vaccine before returning to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Faculty members at LSU recently voted on a resolution to make students get the COVID-19 vaccine before coming back to school at the end of August.

Attorney General Jeff Landry is weighing in on the possibility of LSU students having to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

AG Landry released this statement saying that any mandate would not be legal:

Citing federal and state law protections for employees and students, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is urging Louisiana State University to not mandate COVID vaccines at the school. In a letter to Interim President Thomas Galligan, Attorney General Landry says LSU should not require COVID vaccinations for students or condition participation in education programs or continued employment on taking COVID vaccines authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). Attorney General Landry explained that some people hold sincere religious beliefs against taking vaccines in general, or taking those derived from aborted fetal cell lines or sold by companies that profit from the sale of vaccines and other products derived from abortion. He also noted that other people are concerned regarding the potential long-term health effects on their bodies of COVID vaccines, which have not been subject to long-term testing. “LSU employees and students are protected against mandated COVID vaccines, under 21U.S.C. §360bbb-3, which provides that EUA products require (as a condition of emergency approval) that people have ‘the option to accept or refuse administration of the product,’” wrote Attorney General Landry. “’FDA has an obligation to ensure that recipients of the vaccine under a EUA are informed… that they have the option to accept or refuse the vaccine.’” “Louisiana law recognizes the right of students to be free from ‘creed’ discrimination, which includes discrimination based on religious beliefs and non-religious beliefs,” continued Attorney General Landry. “Louisiana requires postsecondary institutions to recognize religious and other personal reasons as exemptions to vaccine mandates.” Attorney General Landry concluded his letter requesting a written response from LSU that no COVID vaccine mandates will be issued.