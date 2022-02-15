NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s official — the French Quarter Fest is coming back to New Orleans after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

On Tuesday, festival organizers, along with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, announced what we can expect at this year’s celebration.

There will be more than 265 musical acts on 20 stages, including:

Tank and the Bangas

John Boutté

Amanda Shaw

Bill Summers & Jazzalsa

Chubby Carrier

Bayou Swamp Band



Grammy Award-winner Tank and the Bangas will be headlining the festival, and the band’s lead singer says after two years without the FQF, she’s more than ready to hit the stage.

“I believe I have watched everyone perform,” explained Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball. “You walk on the river and you see everyone perform and then you are like, ‘Man, I can’t wait to be up there, I can’t wait til it is our moment.”

French Quarter Fest will take place from April 21st through April 24th.