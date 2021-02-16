Adult male killed in Franklinton house fire. State Fire Marshal investigating.

FRANKLINTON, La. — On Monday afternoon, State Fire Marshal deputies began investigating a fire in Franklinton, involving one death.

Around 2:45 p.m., Washington Parish Fire District #3 responded to the 29000 block of Roscoe Dillon Road for reports of a trailer fire.

Firefighters discovered the body of a male occupant inside the residence.

A relative discovered the fire when visiting the resident to check on their well-being due to the extreme cold temperatures.

The investigation into the origin and cause of this fire is still in its early stages.

It is unknown whether this death will be classified as storm-related.

