ACLU of Louisiana comments on “Secret Investigation into Louisiana State Police Troop F”

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT – This undated photo provided by the family of Ronald Greene via the Baton Rouge chapter of the NAACP in September 2020 shows injuries on his body. Greene’s family filed a federal wrongful death lawsuit in May 2020 alleging troopers “brutalized” Greene, used a stun gun on him three times and “left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest” before covering up his actual cause of death. Officials originally said his injuries were caused by the crash that ended a May 2019 police chase or an ensuing struggle with state troopers. (Family photo via AP)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police Troop F is the subject of an internal investigation by a secret panel.

This is the same unit that was involved in the deadly arrest of Ronald Greene in 2019.

The secret panel is tasked with looking at body-camera videos that belonged to around a dozen white troopers over the last two years.

The ACLU of Louisiana is commenting on what it calls a “Secret Investigation into Louisiana State Police Troop F Officers Over Racist Policing.”

The statement from the ACLU of Louisiana is below:

The ACLU of Louisiana released the below statement regarding a secret panel investigation over whether Louisiana State Police’s Troop F—the unit responsible for killing Ronald Greene—are systematically targeting Black motorists for abuse. The statement should be attributed to ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms. “Secrecy is what brought us to this place, and a secret panel consisting of potentially compromised Louisiana State Police officers can’t remedy these atrocities or provide impartial recommendations. We don’t need a secretive panel to tell us what is already abundantly clear is that Troop F officers have a pattern of malicious intent in their encounters with Black motorists, which results in the maiming and killing of unarmed and compliant people. This is not a matter of a few bad apples—this is a systemic issue that demands a systemic and transparent response.” “The ACLU of Louisiana is calling for a top-to-bottom federal investigation of Louisiana State Police and Troop F. We demand federal charges, state charges, and a Department of Justice pattern-or-practice investigation into Louisiana State Police as a whole. We must hold these officers accountable, and the details of this investigation must be shared with our community members—this is the only way we can begin to bring about lawful and fair policing.”