Acadiana residents can help those impacted by Hurricane Ida

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — Hurricane efforts are underway in Acadiana as local businesses and organizations are trying to help where they can.

Cardon Sales company in Broussard has set up a donation station.

Owner Bruce Cardon says there are a lot of family, friends and customers who experienced a loss.

He wants to help, especially since Acadiana was spared.

Already people have been dropping off items, but much more is needed, he says.

“We’re going to take donations for as long as people are bring them and try to get them to where they need and we’re working on finding the right spots down there where we can be the most effective for people.”

Cardon Sales is located at 213 Cummings Road in Broussard.

Items needed include water, gatorade, rubber buckets, mops and any other cleaning items.